Medical experts commence microplanning activities for malaria intervention

Medical experts arrived in Ilorin on Tuesday to commence microplanning activities for malaria intervention in the state.

The team, led by Dr Nnenna Ogbulafor, who is also the Head of Case Management for the National Malaria Elimination Programme, said that Kwara has always created a major opportunity for the team to learn, respond and improve on its strategies at reaching out to the public.

Ogbulafor commended the State Government for its impactful health interventions for the citizens.

She added that the level of responsibility demonstrated by the government, the health workers and people at the community level has always been inspiring.

Receiving the medical team, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, assured the experts of another groundbreaking and complementary success to those already recorded in the previous years, under the leadership of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The commissioner encouraged all the participants in the microplanning activities to put in their best to sustain the top position of Kwara in relation to the health needs of her people.

Also speaking, the Team Lead, Society for Family Health, Dr John Ocholli, said that with the arrangements on ground, Kwarans shall be benefiting from both the Seasonal Malaria Chemopreventive Drug Distribution and the Statewide Distribution of long lasting insecticidal nets this year.

He added that both shall be integrated to ensure effective community coverage.

Ocholli explained that the team shall undertake relevant training and put up a proposal to the state government on areas of needs accordingly.

He stressed that payment of counterpart funding has become more important, noting that more responsibilities have been shelved to the state in its new status as a sub-recipient for global fund grant for malaria elimination.

Present at the engagement and interactive meetings held at various locations in the state were the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, directors, representative of the Executive Secretary of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, the state Programme Manager for Malaria, members of the Malaria Unit and Technical Assistants for the two Malaria based interventions.