Media watchdog warns against threat of fake news to peace, national unity. 

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

An international media watchdog known as the Association of Media and Communication Researchers of Nigeria, (AMCRON) has warned Nigerians against allowing fake news to disstabilise and threaten existing harmony and peace in the country.

Contributors at a two-day annual conference of the group with the theme “contending issues in national security and the role of the media,” warned against the dangers of fake news and how it’s evasive traps can destroy a nation if left unchecked.

Elaborating on the theme of the discussion in an interview at the sidelines of the conference, the National President of the association, Professor Eserinune McCarty Mojaye said members meet annually to look at weighty developments within the media space and other national contemporary issues that impede development to bring them up for discussion.

“We are researchers, so we do research on such issues. So, the conference becomes an avenue for us to come together and share all that we have done differently, to harmonize them and make a presentation to government so that it can be implemented.

“We harmonize all the ideas and researches done in various places all across the nation and even abroad. So, we now harmonize and come up with a position on the issues.

“The theme of this year’s conference is “contending issues in national security and the role of the media. What is the role of the media in national security? Well of course, you know that national security is a great problem everywhere in Nigeria and even globally with security issues here and there and then we must find solutions to this thing.

“We as researchers from our various backgrounds, we are already conducting research to find solutions on how we can solve these issues of national security,” Prof. Mojaye explained.

He reminded the federal and state governments as well as the private sector that research counts in every area of life pointing out that the nation cannot progress without research and planning.

“So, governments and the private sector should encourage the work of researchers and then also not only encourage them, but should also implement research findings.

“There are many research findings in the archives today that are lying fallow. If we had implemented some of those findings, we probably would have been in a better position now in our country,” Prof. Mojaye concluded.