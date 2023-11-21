Champion Newspapers Limited
Mechanical Engineering distinguished Lecture held in Lagos

 L-r ... The Balogun of Ode Remo, Chief Aare Kola Oyefeso ; presenting a Plaque to Guest Lecturer ,Senator Ogun East Senatorial District , Otunba Engr  Gbenga Daniel ;National Chairman . National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE). Engr (Dr) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun;   Vice President  of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, (NSE) Engr Ademola Agoro , during the Mechanical Engineering Distinguished Lecture on ‘ Engineering panacea for development and Massive Employment Generation in Nigeria’  held at Radison Blu hotel ikeja  Lagos on 20/11/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Special Guest of Honour, Senator Engr. Patrick Ndubueze ; presenting award to the representative of the President of Nigerian Society of Engineers, (NSE) Vice president Engr Ademola Agoro; National Chairman . National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE)  Engr (Dr) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

L-r …Senator.  Binos Dauda Yaroe; Senator ,Ibrahim Khalid  and Senator David Jimkuta ,

Alhassan Mohammed; Senator Kawu Sumaila and  Senator Ya’u Alhaji Sahabi.

L-r…  Special Guest of Honour Senator Engr Patrick Ndubueze ; presenting a plague to Chairman Board of Fellows, NIMechE, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ashiru ;  Otunba Engr  Gbenga Daniel ;National Chairman . National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) and  Engr (Dr) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun,

L-r… Engr Ayotunde Ogunduyile ;Vice President COREN ,Engr Olu Ogunduyile ;CEO Kharis Engineering Services Limited, Engr  Bolaji Adebajo; Chairman of the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Society of Engineers,  Engr Adekunle Bello.

L-r… Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Naval Dockyard Ltd., Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu; the Balogun of Ode Remo, Chief Aare Kola Oyefeso  and  Engr. Bayo Adeola.

L-r … Board of Trustee (NIMechE)  Engr. (Chief) Akintunde Zedomi; with  Engr Kunle Oguntayo.

Guest Lecturer  ,Senator Ogun East Senatorial District , Otunba Engr  Gbenga Daniel, delivering his speech .

Cross Section of the guest , during the Mechanical Engineering Distinguished Lecture on ‘ Engineering panacea for development and Massive Employment Generation in Nigeria’  held at Radison Blu hotel ikeja  Lagos on 20/11/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

