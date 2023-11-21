Mechanical Engineering distinguished Lecture held in Lagos

L-r…Special Guest of Honour, Senator Engr. Patrick Ndubueze ; presenting award to the representative of the President of Nigerian Society of Engineers, (NSE) Vice president Engr Ademola Agoro; National Chairman . National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) Engr (Dr) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

L-r …Senator. Binos Dauda Yaroe; Senator ,Ibrahim Khalid and Senator David Jimkuta ,

Alhassan Mohammed; Senator Kawu Sumaila and Senator Ya’u Alhaji Sahabi.

L-r… Special Guest of Honour Senator Engr Patrick Ndubueze ; presenting a plague to Chairman Board of Fellows, NIMechE, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ashiru ; Otunba Engr Gbenga Daniel ;National Chairman . National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) and Engr (Dr) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun,

L-r… Engr Ayotunde Ogunduyile ;Vice President COREN ,Engr Olu Ogunduyile ;CEO Kharis Engineering Services Limited, Engr Bolaji Adebajo; Chairman of the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Adekunle Bello.

L-r… Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Naval Dockyard Ltd., Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu; the Balogun of Ode Remo, Chief Aare Kola Oyefeso and Engr. Bayo Adeola.

L-r … Board of Trustee (NIMechE) Engr. (Chief) Akintunde Zedomi; with Engr Kunle Oguntayo.

Guest Lecturer ,Senator Ogun East Senatorial District , Otunba Engr Gbenga Daniel, delivering his speech .

Cross Section of the guest , during the Mechanical Engineering Distinguished Lecture on ‘ Engineering panacea for development and Massive Employment Generation in Nigeria’ held at Radison Blu hotel ikeja Lagos on 20/11/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng