MD of Heirs Life Insurance Niyi Onifade joins NIA governing council

Climbing higher on insurance industry’ scale, the Managing Director of Heirs Life Assurance Mr. Niyi Onifade has been elected as a member of the governing council of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA). Mr. Onifade was elected NIA council members at the association’s 53rd Annual General Meeting which held in Lagos.

Onifade’s election further strengthens the capacity of the association as an umbrella body steering the insurance industry towards new-age practices and adopting customer-centric policies to bring the public closer to the insurance sector.

Speaking on the election of Onifade, Bola Odukaye, the Director General and CEO of NIA said, ‘We strongly believe your expertise and contributions will significantly enhance the quality of the Council’s deliberations and activities towards positioning the insurance industry to its rightful place in the Nigerian financial services sector.’

Niyi Onifade expressed his commitment to the Association. He said, “I am honoured by the Council’s trust in my leadership capabilities and the opportunity given to serve and contribute my quota to the transformation of the Nigerian Insurance industry. This election is also a testament to Heirs Insurance Group’s unwavering commitment to advancing the insurance industry.’

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) continues to advocate for the growth and stability of the Nigerian insurance sector. Onifade’s role will be instrumental in shaping policies and strategies that will foster a positive outlook for both the industry and the wider economy.

Niyi Onifade is a seasoned insurance practitioner with over 30 years experience in the Nigerian Insurance Industry. He serves as the MD/CEO of Heirs Life, a member of Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest growing insurance Group.

Heirs Insurance Group pioneers a new era of insurance solutions with the roll-out of various initiatives including a seamless mobile app, USSD; Prince, its intuitive chatbot; InConnect, its partnership portal Digital Experience Centre; and more.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment group, with investments across twenty-four countries and four continents, founded and chaired by Tony O. Elumelu (CFR).

With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital transformation of the Insurance ecosystem in Nigeria with a mission to democratise access to insurance.

As part of its unique proposition, the Heirs Insurance Group rolled out digital and mobile channels to simplify access to insurance and make insurance affordable to everyone.