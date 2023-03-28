MC Oluomo must pay if he broke the law — Lagos deputy gov

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has said that Musiliu Akinsanya better known as MC Oluomo, a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, must pay, if he is found guilty of breaking the law during the just-concluded elections in the state.

Hamzat made this known on Tuesday morning during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, while fielding questions surrounding violence and alleged rigging during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Although, the deputy governor said he was not calling for the arrest of anybody, he said the facts should be examined and “if in truth he (MC Oluomo) has broken the law, he must pay for it.”

The deputy governor was reacting to a video that made the rounds on social media during the governorship elections in the state, where MC Oluomo, who is also the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Works for Lagos State Council, was said to be threatening people of Igbo extraction residing in the state.

Hamzat said, “Well, I am not calling for the arrest of anybody, I am not a police officer, I am not a prosecutor, but people will look at the evidence.

“And in the case of MC Oluomo he has actually come out to say that he was referring to a woman, who also come out to say that she has known MC Oluomo for years and that he was referring to her, so I don’t know the facts. But people should examine the facts and if in truth he has broken the law, he must pay for it.

“But my point which I want to make is that we all diminish this country when we actually exaggerate what happens. We have an election where you have this number of polling units and you have less than 1 per cent that have a problem and we now make it look like that 1 per cent is more important than the 99 per cent.

“I think that it is just outrageous and we should not diminish our country by saying the election is bad. No, this was a great election. Atrocities were committed an people should pay for that.”

Hamzat said the state government has been accommodating of all tribes and religions in the state, adding that Lagos is the only state that has other tribes in its State Assembly.

Hamzat, however, added, “There will be people that will always try to break the rules and we must punish them. When you punish them they serve as deterrent to others so they know that is not the way to go.”