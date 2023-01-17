Mbo agog as Goodluck Jonathan inaugurates 1.15 km bridge in Akwa Ibom.

By Akaiso, Eyo, Uyo.

It was a celebration galore for the people of Mbo local government area, Akwa Ibom state as they sang and danced praising Governor Udom Emmanuel during the inauguration of Etebi – Ofi Uda – Ukonteghe – Enwang bridge spanning 1.15 km by the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

The bridge described as the longest in Akwa Ibom state and the fourth longest in entire Nigeria, was inaugurated today in a well attended ceremony by dignitaries cutting across all walks of life within Akwa Ibom state and without.

Inaugurating the flagship project, Jonathan commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for providing his people with projects of high magnitude that are capable of improving the quality of their lives. He said coming from a riverine community in Bayelsa state which is just like Mbo, he knows what the project means to the people of Mbo.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel has delivered so many projects and constructed several bridges but this particular bridge is flagship project.

“It’s the fourth longest bridge in Nigeria and I think the most unique thing is that it is the longest ever constructed by any state government. It takes somebody who has passion and total commitment to improving the quality of lives of his people to embark on such project.”

Jonathan who was in the state for the third time to inaugurate projects since administration of Udom Emmanuel began seven and a half years ago, described as unprecedented feat for the building of bridge of this magnitude by a seating Governor, and called on youth to protect the project while commending the cordial relationship between the contractor and host community.

While addressing the gathering earlier Udom said the bridge was constructed in line with his blueprint to open up the area.

He recalled that the state government had earlier on signed mou with NNPC for implementation of Ibom Solution Hub, noting that the bridge will provide access road to the hub.

It could be recalled that construction work on the bridge started as far back as 1965 but had to be abandoned due to the outbreak of Nigerian civil war. And again, the immediate past administration of Senator Goodwill Akpabio abandoned the work at 35% completion.

This must have contributed to the ecstacy and heaping of praises on Governor Udom by the people of the community for being alive to witness the inauguration of this gigantic project after all hopes had almost appeared lost.