Mbappe debunks rumored madrid move and says he would be glad finish this season at PSG

Kylian Mbappe says he will “100 per cent” finish the season at Paris Saint-Germain despite speculation about his future and he hopes to add to his trophy haul by winning the Champions League.

In the summer transfer window, PSG turned down multiple bids from Real Madrid for the 23-year-old, who can leave as a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Mbappe is free to negotiate with Real and other clubs next month but says he is focused on beating the Spanish side when they face off in the Champions League last 16 in February.

Mbappe told CNN: “‘I’m at PSG, I’m really happy. I will finish the season [here], 100 per cent.

“I’ll give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and cup. And to give all the pleasure to the fans because they deserve it.”

“I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart,” he said regarding his decision to tell PSG he wanted to leave in the summer, adding, “I’m happy to stay.”

On his ambitions for the Champions League, Mbappe added: “We have to be ready. It’s time. It’s the most important part of the season. Of course, we want to step up now. It’s been two years we do final, semi-final, but now we want to win.”

 

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi
Image: Mbappe and Messi have forged a strong partnership within Mauricio Pochettino’s side

 

Mbappe says he has enjoyed playing alongside Lionel Messi, who joined from Barcelona in August.

The duo have scored a combined 21 goals and made 20 assists across all competitions so far this season, helping the Parisians establish a 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

“It’s a big pleasure for me to say to my kids, my friends, I play with him,” he said.

“We have to enjoy seeing him in Paris… It’s an amazing moment in the history of the game.”

Actor Tom Holland recently asked Mbappe whether he would be interested in joining Tottenham, the club that Holland supports.

“I don’t think I will play for Tottenham in my life,” Mbappe said. “He [Tom Holland] asked me about it, but no, no. It’s a great club… And I’m sure they will make something good this season with [Antonio] Conte.”

 

