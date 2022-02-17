Mbaka Debunks News Of His Kidnap

….Says He Was Not Invited By DSS

By Cosmas Chukwu

Contrary to the news making the rounds that the Spiritual Director of Enugu Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka was kidnapped, Adoration sources have dismissed that as “unfounded” .

On Wednesday, the rumour about the kidnap of the Enugu Catholic Priest was trending on many fora where it was insinuated that masked security agents had whisked the fiery priest away.

But in a statement sighted by newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday evening, Fr. Mbaka himself said nothing of such happened, adding that he was neither kidnapped nor invited by the Department of State Service, DSS as rumoured.

The seemingly unruffled man of God said, “The trending rumuour that I am kidnapped is not true. No DSS Person invited me. Right now, by the special grace of God, I am peacefully, joyfully, amicably and gracefully praying in the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria arena.”