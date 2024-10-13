Mbah extols Igbo culture, assures of investments in tourism, agriculture

…as Igbo leaders call for World Igbo Day, youth involvement in farming

By Cosmas Chukwu

Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has extolled the Igbo New Yam Festival, otherwise known as “Iri-ji” as a shining example of the rich cultural heritage which the Igbo nation is widely known for, saying his administration will continue to invest in tourism, mechanised agriculture and other sectors of productivity.

This was even as Igbo leaders, including Ohaneze Ndigbo and other eminent traditional rulers across the state, called on Enugu State government as well as governments in the Southeast region to choose a day dedicated for the new yam festival to be known as Igbo Day where Igbo people at home and in diaspora will celebrate annually.

Speaking at the Iri-ji New Yam Festival, organized by the State Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, in Enugu, weekend, Mbah said the administration was intentional about making Enugu the premier tourist destination in the country, stressing that the state has received some brand new tractors to enhance production in the agro-allied sector in order to boost production and export Made-In-Enugu produce.

The governor, who was represented by the deputy governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai further explained that the Igbo culture of Iri-ji could attract tourists from around the world if the right investments were made in the culture and creative industry.

“If we must make our investment in tourism become worldwide, we must encourage our cultural practices. I’m happy that what we’re celebrating today is a new yam festival, and I can proudly announce to you that our government is aggressively investing in agriculture, and in technology and infrastructure that will drive our agricultural revolution

“Yesterday, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation took delivery of specially built tractors to test-run and determine if we are going to procure more. You’re also aware that a few weeks ago, our government entered into a relationship with a company that is coming to Enugu to assemble tractors, not just for our people but for the rest of the country,” he added.

He said the only way the state could be food self-sufficient was through critical investment in agriculture, maintaining that the government had already initiated steps for a minimum of 200 hectares of land in every electoral ward where the local councils will partner with the state government to empower farmers with tools and other farming inputs.

While commending the Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Dame Ugochi Madueke, for organizing a successful new yam festival, the governor reiterated commitment to ensuring tourism in the state attracts thousands of visitors annually which will contribute immensely to the state’s GDP and create jobs in the creative industry.

In her welcome address, Dame Madueke said the Iri-ji festival embodies the Igbo culture of hard-work, unity, gratitude, strength and the vibrancy of the cultural tapestry of the Igbo traditions.

She commended the traditional institutions and elders for sustaining the rich cultural heritage while also congratulating farmers in the state for the bountiful harvests.

In their separate remarks, the keynote speaker, Very Rev Fr. Prof Nnamdi Nwankwo, and the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Samuel Asadu, disclosed that the festival was already serving as a unifying force among the people in the global sphere.

Prof Nwankwo urged the South East governments to proclaim the Iri-ji festival an Igbo affair with holiday across the region to make it a global festival just like Christmas and Easter are being celebrated globally.

On his part, Igwe Asadu urged youths in the state to seize the opportunity afforded by the friendly policies initiated by the Mbah administration and embrace agriculture as a lucrative source of livelihood.

According to him, agriculture is the new crude oil youths should adopt to be successful amidst global food crisis due to shortage in food production.