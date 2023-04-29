May Day: Denial of Eagle Square venue, a call on workers to prepare for the worst – NLC

As TUC condemns the decision of the Government.

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

A battle line has been drawn between the organized Labour, and the federal government over the decision of the outgoing administration to deny the workers the use of Eagle Square as the venue for this year’s May Day celebration.

The Congress had received approval from the Government about a month ago to make use of the venue for the May Day Celebration, but was shocked to receive a letter of withdrawal of approval of the same venue from the Government through the authority of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA on the reason that the venue is undergoing renovation for May 29 inauguration of the incoming administration.

NLC wonders why the Government should terminate such approval barely three days before the celebration, describing the sudden decision by the Government as insensitive and anti-workers.

Consequently, the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Friday, at different occasions expressed disappointment over the attitude of the Government towards workers, and urged members to prepare for the battle ahead.

The General Secretary of NLC, Emmanuel Ugbuaja, who represented the NLC president at the Pre-May Day Lecture in Abuja, at the event, said there will be a war cry by Nigerian workers in this year’s May Day celebration over the Government’s attitude to workers.

He said the withdrawal of permission to use Eagle Square for the celebration is a sign of more difficult times for workers in the future, asking members to be prepared for the challenges.

He said, “They have withdrawn the permission and they don’t want to talk to us. The Minister of FCT has withdrawn our permission to use Eagle Square for the May Day and clearly, He is speaking for his government.

It means the government doesn’t want to address the workers, so they don’t appreciate the work the workers have put over the years and we will not fail to appreciate ourselves.

“The withdrawal has no implication on workers, the May Day will hold but not in Eagle Square. The workers will mark their day from the NLC to every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

“The reason they gave was that they were renovating the Eagle Square for usage on May 29 and we’ll find it to be ultra lame. This is not the first time there will be an inauguration, we have had more than five to seven inaugurations in the past two decades and we have always held May Day in the Eagle Square.

“The minister of the FCT through his agency sent us a letter yesterday, It is workers day, and we have sought permission to use a venue, and it was granted to us and later withdrawn. So it has nothing to do with the Minister of Labour

“If the withdrawal of our permission to use the Eagle Square is a snippet of what they (workers) should expect, we are ready the way we have adjusted to it will prove to them that we are ready for whatever they are going to throw at us.

“The workers have been able to keep our country going in spite of hardships that are the product of incompetence that you see have in Nigeria, it’s is strictly on the ability of workers to have kept the country going.

“Workers should be prepared for the worst, the vindicators don’t point towards any rosy future, if we don’t struggle. So it’s going to be a war cry on May 1st, just for us to brace up to take the challenges we see coming forward”.

Also speaking at a May Day press briefing yesterday, the President of TUC, Festus Osifo, said the action of the federal government will not stop the workers from celebrating their day, urging members to troop out in their numbers for the celebration.

He condemned the decision of Government to frustrate workers on a day like May Day, saying the workers will not cease to fight for their rights.

He also urged workers to brace up for the challenges ahead of them, maintaining that what has happened is a sign of what is to come.