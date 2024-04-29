May Day : ASSBIFI boss tasks employers on appropriate reward, recognition to workers

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

As Nigerian workers troop out en-masse, to celebrate this year’s Workers’ Day on Wednesday (May 1,2024),the President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks,Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, has challenged leaders and employers to deal fairly and ensure appropriate reward and recognition are given to the Nigerian worker.

Oluwole assured the embattled workers of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund ( NSITF),of government’s resolve to speedily address the impasse between them and the management of the Fund,leading to a protest and shutting down of its headquarters on Friday.

In a telephone interview with the Daily Champion, weekend, Comrade Oluwole lamented that the last 12 months have been challenging to all Nigerian workers.

” Workers continue to toil with nothing to show for their labour.The rising cost of living due to the devaluation of the Naira, without the conclusion of negotiations on the minimum wage, has led many to penury and in some cases, death”, he said

The ASSBIFI helmsman, noted that May Day,is a reminder that workers hold the key to the progress and prosperity of the nation,stressing that no individual or group will be allowed to destroy what the nation’ s forebears built.

“We also salute the few ( employers who have recognized and acted proactively to the plight of their workers”, he added.

On last Friday’s protest against NSITF management over alleged non- remittance of N2.1bn in consequential taxes deducted from the salaries of NSITF workers, Comrade Oluwole who actually led the protest, contrary to reports in some sections of the media that the TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo did, assured that the Minster of State for the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Permanent Secretary would act passionately in ensuring the hardship is removed.

” Meanwhile, we continue to encourage our members in the organization (NSITF), to remain resolute and undaunted in the struggle as ASSBIFI supports and guides them”,he added.