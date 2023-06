May & Baker, unveils Bolanle Ninalowo as brand Ambassador of Esadaol in Lagos

L-r… Executive Director of Outdoors & Billboard Nigeria Limited, Mr. Salvation Alibor; Executive Director Pharma Sales & Marketing May & Baker Nigeria PLC. Pharm Valentine Okelu; Brand Ambassador EASADOL , Actor Bolanle ‘ Makanaki’ Ninalowo.

L-r…Head of Marketing May & Baker Nigeria Plc, Pharm Obinna Emeribe; Brand Ambassador EASADO, Actor Bolanle ‘ Makanaki’ Ninalowo; Executive Director Pharma Sales & Marketing May & Baker Nigeria PLC. Pharm Valentine Okelu; during the unveiling of Bolanle ‘NINO’ Ninalowo as Ambassador of Esadaol’s By May & Baker in Lagos on 17/6/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

