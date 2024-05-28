May 30th sit-at-home order sacrosanct in S/East -IPOB

.Urges residents to buy foodstuffs

PAMELA EBOH Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) on Tuesday reminded inhabitants of Biafra territory that 30th May 2024 sit-at-home to commemorate Biafra Heroes Day is sacrosanct.

IPOB in a sentence by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful urged residents to abide to the order, saying that its only a one day affair.

It noted that as long as Biafra Land is concerned, “IPOB remains a very important state actor on the issues concerning Biafra.”

The statement read in part, “The remembrance of all those who fought for Biafra freedom and sovereignty remains imperative, and no government or security agency has any authority to harass any innocent person during that event.

“We are urging all state governors in Biafra Land to ensure the safety of persons and properties on that day.

“The Nigerian government must understand that they can not slaughter our heroes and, at the same time, stop us from mourning or remembering them. Those who died in the defence of our land from the extermination agenda of Nigeria and British governments during the genocidal war of 1967- 1970 are worthy to be remembered and celebrated.

“Annually, we must continue to celebrate our heroes and heroines. Moreso, the Nigeria government and her murderous Security Agencies must stop reminding us of the genocide they carried out against innocent Biafran children, women, and men. The Nigeria/British genocide against Biafrans will never be forgotten by generations of Biafrans yet unborn.

“In this year’s Biafran Heroes Rememberance Day, All social activities in Biafra Land are banned. Markets, schools, banks, government, and private businesses are not allowed to open. All transport services, air, sea and land transport are not allowed to operate.

“The entire Biafra land will be on lockdown from 6 am to 6 pm on May 30, 2024. Exceptions to these directives are institutions and individuals on critical special duties such as nurses, doctors, ambulance services, fire services, hospitals, medical workers, and journalists.

“However, we understand that some criminal elements will use the opportunity of the event to harass people. That is why IPOB is urging our people to sit-at-home on 30th May 2024 because the Nigeria government and the enemies of Biafra will attack them and claim they are IPOB and ESN.”

While saying that it doesn’t want the death of anyone or loss of property following the event, IPOB said that only 30th May, 2924 has been declared sit-at-home.

It urged residents to use other days preceding the sit at to gather what they will need on May 30 to avoid being victims to the violent Nigeria Agents and after that day, they should feel free to go about their normal business.

The statement added, “Those criminal elements that have decided to hijack the peaceful event to torment the citizens on 30th May will meet their waterloo.

“All Biafran Heroes and Heroines must be remembered including Bruce Mayrock from USA who sacrificed his youthful age for Biafrans and we remember and honor him, General Phillip Efiong, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Air raid Achuzie, Dr Frank Opigo, General Umunnakwe, Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi, Major Chukwuma kaduna Nzeogwu, and many others who contributed immensely for us to live.

“Biafrans in the diaspora are advised to go and obtain permits to rally in their respective countries. We must tell the world the story about the Biafra genocidal war and the resilience of Biafran heroes.

“Our people must understand that Biafra is coming. We have crossed the rubicon, and nothing will make us change our mind or diminish our resolve towards this fight for Biafra liberation.”