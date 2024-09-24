AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has said a total N13,195,500,000 has so far been pledged as at yesterday (Sunday), wth a total of N4.441 bn credited to the state flood basket fund.

Recall that on 10th, September 2024, most parts of Maiduguri were submerged in water due to the overflow of Alau Dam, displacing many communities and causing destruction to both public and private infrastructures.

However Governor Zulum, who disclosed this on Monday at the Government House, Maiduguri, while inaugurating a 37-man committee on flood disaster relief disbursement that would coordinate government intervention to victims of flooding in the Maiduguri metropolis and its environs, said the committee has one month within which to complete its assignment.

The September 10 flooding has significantly destroyed homes, infrastructure and agricultural lands and displaced thousands of families.

“So far, we acknowledged a pledge of N13,195,500,000; however, as of yesterday (Sunday), we received a total amount of N4,441,494,902.81. All allocations to this account shall be made public in due course, Zulum said.

While urging the committee to ensure transparency in its activities, he said, “to the members of the committee, I urge you to approach this task with diligence and integrity. We must be accountable for every resource entrusted to us. Transparency in our operations will be paramount; we must ensure that every naira allocated for relief is used effectively and reaches those who are suffering.”

He also directed that all allowances for the committee members shall be paid by the Borno State Government and not from the relief fund.

The governor ordered that 100% of the donations be disbursed to the flood victims, stressing that the state government will ensure the rehabilitation of public facilities such as hospitals, roads, and bridges while providing the needed financial support to those affected.

Zulum, announced that so far, N4.4 billion in donations have been already credited to the state’s relief account.

The state government opened a dedicated account aimed at supporting the ongoing efforts to alleviate the hardships facing those affected by Maiduguri flood disaster.

The 37-man committee has Engr. Baba Bukar Gujubawu – Special Adviser Monitoring/ Evaluation – and Prof. Ibrahim Umara University of Maiduguri as chairman and co-chairman respectively.

Others members of the committee include representative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a representative of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) representative of Nigeria Police Force, representative of the Nigerian Military, Nigeria Army, representative of Department of State Services (DSS), representative of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), representative of North-East Development Commission (NEDC), representative of Ministry of Sports Development, Youth Development and Poverty Alleviation, representative of Ministry of Women Affairs, representative of Ministry of Finance, Prof. Muhammad Alhaji Abubakar, Hon. Nasiru Ali Surundi, representative of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and representative of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Others are representatives of Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA), representative of His Royal Highness Shehu of Borno, representative of Development partners UNDP, representative of Humanitarian Partners UNOCHA, FAO, WFP, UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM, representative of Civil Society Organisations, representatives of Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), representative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN and Sheikh Abubakar Kyari – Member

Also, representative of the Ministry of RRR, Hon Ali Umara Bolori – Member, Khalifa Umar Sherrif Tijjani,

The Chairman of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Chairperson of Jere LGA, and Chairman of Mafa LGA are members, while the representative of the Secretary to the State Government SSG Office would serve as Member/Secretary

While congratulating them on the opportunity to serve their people, Zulum urged them to execute the task with commitment and transparency.

