Matthieu BOUYER appointed  MD/CEO, TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria

Mr. Matthieu BOUYER has been appointed the Managing Director/Chief Executive of TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria and representative of TotalEnergies Company in Nigeria effective August 21, 2023.

A graduate of the Ecole Centrale in France, Matthieu BOUYER joined Total in 2005 through the Exploration & Production Facilities Engineer program. He held various high-level positions in Operations, Field Development, Engineering, Project Management in Africa, Asia, France, and Middle East.

In 2015, Matthieu worked at the headquarters of the company as a Strategy Analyst on key long-term projects and activities of the company across the world.

He moved to London in 2017 within the Investor Relations Entity where he he was involved with other top executives in the building relations with shareholders and monitoring the performance of TotalEnergies in the financial market.

In November 2020, Matthieu became the Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Qatar and Country Chair in Qatar, a position he held until his appointment as the Managing Director of the upstream business and TotalEnergies representative in Nigeria.