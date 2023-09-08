Maternal health: Zulum unveils N800m drugs for 5 general hospitals

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has flagged off the distribution of free maternal drugs worth over N800m to five (5) general hospitals for maternal healthcare services.

The distribution was conducted at the Borno State Medical Store located behind flour mills in Maiduguri on Thursday.

The benefitting Hospitals: State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, Mohammed Shuwa Memorial Hospital, Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital, Mariam Abatcha Children Hospital and Molai General Hospital will, in addition to the drugs, each receive N5m grant. The Specialist Hospital which is the biggest will receive an additional N5m.

“Today we are here to launch the distribution of maternal drugs and other items needed in the maternal section of some of our hospitals to the most vulnerable population in the state. This will reduce maternal mortality and will also increase child care in the state”, Zulum said.

The governor also distributed surgical and laboratory equipment to enhance healthcare service delivery to citizens of Borno State.

Zulum charged the Hospital Management Board to be more dedicated to their duties.

“I want to appeal to all of you who are working in the health sector to be more patient and more dedicated so that government will come to your aid. We will address the issues of your offices such as call allowances and other welfare”, the governor said.

Zulum however warned that his administration would not tolerate workers’ ineptitude.

“We have invested hugely in the health sector within the last four years, but unfortunately we couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. This time around we shall not condone laxity on the part of staff from top to bottom. We must sanitize the system, we cannot afford to play with our healthcare system,” Zulum warned.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Baba Mallam Gana, and the Chief Medical Director, Professor Bukar Kullima, separately expressed gratitude to the governor for his commitment and support to the health sector in Borno State.