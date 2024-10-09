MATAWALLE STORMS SOKOTO AGAIN – Minister’s Return Spells Doom for Banditry and Kidnapping…

Minister of State for Defence, His Excellency Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, MON, has arrived in Sokoto for the second time within two months. This visit, mandated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, aims to bolster efforts in eradicating banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities destabilizing the region.

Dr. Matawalle reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to combating insecurity. “As directed by Mr. President, I am back to Sokoto state to assure the people of this great region of our commitment to achieving all necessary yardsticks in the fight against insecurity. We will never leave you alone and I assure you, we will win this war against bandits and those supporting them to unleash terror against our people,” he said.

As part of his mission, the Minister expressed optimism about ongoing military operations in the Northwest. “I am optimistic that our gallant troops will continue to record successes through Operation “Fansan Yamma” as we intensify our fight against these criminals.”

Dr. Matawalle also called for cooperation from political leaders across all parties, urging them to support President Tinubu’s efforts. “We must collaborate with all stakeholders in this region to achieve our target. The federal government will continue to boost the morale of our soldiers and security agencies in this fight.”

Furthermore, the Minister warned the bandits and their supporters that the government will not relent in its efforts. “We will never be intimidated or spare these criminals. We will not allow them to breathe or move freely. No matter how they try to blackmail or propagate mischief against our operations, we will remain unwavering in securing the lives and properties of our people.”