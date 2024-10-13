Champion Newspapers Limited
Matawalle  Slams  Amaechi  For Inciting Violence –   “Stop Weaponizing Our People’s Pain”

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, H. E Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, MON, has condemned in the strongest terms recent statements made by Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, accusing him of inciting violence and unrest among the Nigerian populace. Dr. Matawalle issued a stern warning to the former Minister of Transport, urging him to desist from making inflammatory remarks that threaten the peace and stability of the nation.

 

In addition,the Minister expressed deep concern over the dangers posed by such rhetoric. “It is both reckless and irresponsible for a former public servant of Amaechi’s standing to incite Nigerians against their own government,” Dr. Matawalle said. “At a time when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working tirelessly to address the challenges facing the nation through various reforms that are yielding results.

It is absurd, preposterous and shameful for anyone to exploit the genuine situation of our citizens for selfish political gain.”

 

The Minister further reiterated  President Bola Ahmed Tinubu  commitment to safeguarding the peace and security of every Nigerian, warning that any attempts to destabilize the country through incitement will not be tolerated. “We will not allow anyone to fuel violence or manipulate the prevailing situation of our people. Let this serve as a final warning to Amaechi and his cohorts,” Dr. Matawalle stated emphatically.

Matawalle cautioned Amaechi not to cast  aspersions on   government genuine intentions for the  people. It is expected that Amaechi joins hand with the Government to move the country forward ,rather he chose to stay aside with myopic assertions.

 

 

 

