Matawalle Commends Military For Neutralizing Bandit Leaders

…Vows Unrelenting Support in Northwest Security Drive…

Minister of State for Defence, His Excellency Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, MON, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to defeating banditry and restoring lasting peace in the North-West. During his security engagements in Sokoto State on Friday, 11th October 2024, Dr. Matawalle witnessed the handover of critical military assets and received operational briefings on recent successes in the fight against insurgency.

At the Sokoto State Government House, the Honourable Minister oversaw the formal handover of 10 operational vehicles to military forces, including 8 Buffalo trucks and 2 Toyota Hilux, generously donated by the Sokoto State Government. Praising the state for its continued support, Dr. Matawalle said, “The security of our nation demands a collective effort at every level. The Sokoto State Government has consistently demonstrated its dedication to this cause. These vehicles will greatly improve the operational capacity of our forces across the region.” He further emphasized that the new fleet would enhance the mobility and efficiency of troops as they respond to security threats.

Following the handover, the Minister received an extensive operational briefing from the Air Component of Joint Operation Hadarin Daji. Dr. Matawalle lauded the precision and effectiveness of recent air and ground operations, which have led to the neutralization of several high-profile bandit leaders. “Your achievements are a testament to your professionalism and dedication,” he remarked. “The Federal Government will not relent in providing the support you need to sustain these victories. We will not rest until peace is fully restored in the North-West.”