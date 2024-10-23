Matawalle Briefs  Tinubu On Security Situation In North-West, Commends Nigerian Military

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence, H.E. Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, MON, briefed President H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on the outcome of his two operational tours to Sokoto State

Dr. Matawalle highlighted the significant successes recorded by the Nigerian Military in combating insecurity in the region, praising the dedication and professionalism of the Nigerian Military, particularly the Armed forces of Nigerian .

In a statement signed by Director ( Information and Public Relations) Henshaw Ogubike said the Minister will continue to play a critical role in safeguarding our nation,” he emphasized.

The Minister eulogised President Tinubu for his Government’s commitment to providing necessary resources to maintain operational efficiency in countering security threats in the North-West. He also reaffirmed the government’s resolve to bolster NAF’s capacity as part of the strategic fight against insecurity in the region.

Dr. Matawalle’s operational visit to Sokoto State aimed to rekindle the people’s faith in the Federal Government’s efforts to restore peace and security in the North-West region. His presence, along with the Chief of Defence Staff and other military chiefs led to the elimination of many bandit leaders amongst whom is Halilu Buzu sububu. This demonstrates the government’s determination to flush out bandits and terrorists.

The Minister called on residents of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi states to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces to ensure the success of ongoing operations.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was very pleased with his briefing and commended the Minister and the troops in their renewed vigour to eradicate insecurity in the North West and the country.