Mastermind of Abuja-Kaduna train attack arrested –DHQ

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch have apprehended one of the masterminds of the March 28, 2022 terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna Train service, The Defence Headquarters, has said.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces, on Thursday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the suspect was one of the three terrorists apprehended by the troops at Damba community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on February 14.

He said the operation led to the recovery of two motorcycles, mobile phones, the sum of 5,000 dollars, other currencies and some sundry items.

According to him, troops on fighting patrol also neutralised seven terrorists at Ungwan Birni in Kajuru local government area of the state.

He said 83 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special, and seven magazines, among other items, were recovered from the terrorists.

Danmadami also said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, had within the period, neutralised 23 terrorists and arrested nine as well as rescued 23 abducted civilians.

According to him, the air component conducted series of air interdiction operations to decimate and deny the terrorist freedom of action within the period under review.

“Specifically, on February 13, an air interdiction operation was conducted based on an intelligence report that terrorists had gathered for a wedding ceremony at a location within the Safana local government area of Katsina State.

“Another air interdiction operation was conducted at identified terrorist locations within Kankara and Batsari local government areas, all in Katsina State.

“Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralised in both air strikes,” the defence spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai, have in two weeks eliminated more than 100 terrorists in land and air operations across the North East.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, also made this known at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the troops conducted several raids, fighting patrols and ambushes operations within the theatre with heavy casualties on the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists.

He said the air component had on February 13, conducted air interdiction on the gathering of terrorists’ top commanders and leaders at Madara Mountains to re-strategise on their terrorist activities.

According to him, feedback from the raid revealed that the airstrike dealt a massive blow on the terrorists as several of the terrorists were reported to have been neutralised including some of its key commanders while others escaped with severe injuries.

“A similar operation was conducted at Yuwe fishing pond area of Borno, following the sighting of about 50 terrorists in the general area.

“The location was consequently bombarded with several of the terrorists neutralised in the strike.

“Equally, on February 19, an air interdiction operation was conducted at identified terrorists enclaves at the Timbuktu Triangle in Damdoa Local Government Area of Borno following intelligent report that revealed stockpile of weapons and supplies to the area to sustain ISWAP activities.

“It was further revealed that the location is one of the enclaves from which terrorists launch attack against the Maiduguri-Damboa general area.

“Hence, the location was bombarded and reliable feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their weapons and structures destroyed in the air strike.

“Another air interdiction at Baranga and Dogon Chuku, both in Southern and Northern Tumbuns on February 20 led to the killing of several terrorists,” he said.

Danmadami said that large cache of arms and ammunition including 17 AK47 rifles, nine dane guns, 12 AK47 magazines, 86 rounds of 7.62mm special, 71 rounds of 45mm ammunitions and 145 rounds of 7.62mm NATO were recovered.

He added that land troops also neutralised 27 terrorists and arrested 18 logistics suppliers, spies and informants at different locations within the theatre as well as rescued 20 abducted civilians during the period.

According to him, a total of 252 terrorists and member of their families comprising of 24 adult male, 79 adult female and 150 children surrendered to troops at different location within the theatre of operations.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while surrendered terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action,” he said.