MASSOB accuses police of demanding N150, 000 to secure member’s bail

Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, otherwise called Biafran Independence Movement, BIM, Wednesday, accused the Investigating Police Officer, IPO, at Enugu State Criminal Investigation Department,, CID, Mrs Elizabeth Maduekwe, of working against the bail of Mr. Asadunwagu Paul.

The BIM-MASSO Senior Special Adviser, Elder Chris Mocha, made the disclosure in a release to newsmen in Oniitsha, adding that Mrs Maduekwe, has been handling the investigation of the member of BIM/MASSOB since his arrest.

He recalled that Paul Asadunwagu was arrested by soldiers on November 13, 2022, at Ibagwa Nkwo, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Enugu state and charged for belonging to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which BIM/MASSO denied.

“When Mr. Asadunwagu who is the Regional Administrator for Uzo-Uwani council area, showed enough evidence of belonging to BIM/MASSOB, as a Non-violence Organization, his former charges linking him to IPOB activities were dropped.

“This is because there was no evidence to indict or implicate him of the allegations made against him by soldiers who arrested him hence, he was charged to Magistrate Court on March 10, 2023, after spending five months in Military confinement at the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu”, he further disclosed.

Mocha insisted that the members of BIM/MASSOB are Non-violence members of a peaceful organization, and wondered why the same Police woman ,Mrs. Maduekwe, who dropped her earlier charges for allegedly belonging to IPOB, would be the one frustrating Asadunwagu’s arraignment in court just because she allegedly demanded for #150, 000 which according to him the movement could not afford.

He said that the police officer in question had earlier boasted she was going to frustrate the bail application unless the movement in Nsukka settled her, pointing out that there was no justification for the Police Woman to abandon Mr. Paul Asadunwagu in a matter she had already concluded investigation and allegedly cleared him.

According to a sources in Enugu prison who didn’t want his name mentioned, Paul Asadunwagu will likely appear in Enugu High Court twednesda, to face charges of treason under the past administration of President Muhamadu Buhari.

Mocha however said the MASSOB’s Counsel could not be reached on phone for comments as his line was not reachable as at the time of filing this report but another Sources said that the date for arraignment might have been tampered with and shifted to October, this year.

The BIM MASSOB leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, had earlier issued a statement informing the security men that Mr. Paul Asadunwagu was his member, insisting that the members of his organization have remained Non- violence and Non-exodus while carrying out their campaign for a peaceful exit of Biafra from Nigeria.

“This right to Self-Determination and Freedom of Association are inalienable and shouldn’t be trampled upon by any person,” Uwazuruike warned earlier in a release signed on his behalf by his Director of Information, Mocha.

He urged the woman Police Officer to allow the court to determine if Mr Asadunwagu Paul is guilty of treasonable felony by riding a motorcycle which has a Biafra number plate.