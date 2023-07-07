MASSOB accuses FG of marginalization of Ndigbo

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Barely few weeks to the third year anniversary of the recognition of Biafra by the Unrepresented Nations and People’s Organization, UNPO, as the 46th member-state, the leadership of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, otherwise called Biafran Independence Movement, BIM, Thursday, alleged that the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, FG, has continued to marginalized the Igbo.

The movement insisted that the Federal Government of Nigeria is still fighting the same war of 1967 which presumably seems to have ended on January 12, 1970.

Recall that UNPO had admitted Biafra on July 31 and induction followed shortly afterward on August 2, 2020.

Mazi Chris Mocha, Director of Information, MASSOB and Senior Special Assistant to BIM on Media and Publicity, disclosed that MASSOB was formed when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, named his cabinet members and it became obviously clear that Ndigbo were practically excluded from the composition of his Cabinet.

He recalled that during the presidential election that brought Chief Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power in 1999, Ndigbo recorded the second-highest votes for him whereas he got the lowest votes in his own South West.

“Amazingly, the same South West which gave Obasanjo the lowest vote had later cornered all the appointments affecting the internal security of the country including the presidency as well as petroleum which is the country’s only source of revenue.

“Going down memory lane, the fact that no Igbo man or woman was among President Obasanjo’s service Chiefs, there was also no Igbo man or woman among the 12 member-security-council.

“The meaning is that, “In discussing the security of Nigeria, the Igbo man is not wanted”, he stated.

He recalled also that during the military era Ebitu Ukiwe was the Chief of Service Staff under Gen.Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) whilst Allison Madueke was the Chief of Naval Staff under Abacha, and Ndigbo were not so forgotten.

“But in a democratic dispensation where the Igbo had contributed a lot to nurture since 1999, there was bias in the governance of the country, as Ndigbo were excluded in sensitive appointments such as the President, Minister for defense, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of air staff, Chief of Naval Staff, National Security Adviser, NSA, Inspector general of police (IGP), Comptroller General of custom and excise.

Others were the Director General of the Department of State Services ( DSS), the Director General,

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Minister for Works and Housing, Chief Justice of the Federation, among other remaining top 12cvital positions,” he posited.