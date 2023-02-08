Massive support heralds Akpabio’s ward tour of Ukanafun Local Government

It was a carnival-like reception on Tuesday for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, when his campaign train berthed in Ukanafun.

Akpabio, who arrived the palace of the paramount ruler of Ukanafun, Akuku Engineer Amos Daniel Akpan, with his wife and former First Lady of the state, Mrs Unoma Akpabio, after a whistle stop over at Utu Nsekhe village, the community of the PDP candidate, Emmanuel Enoidem, where he was ushered into Ukanafun, told the leadership of the traditional council of his desire to represent the district in the Senate for further development and progress of the district.

Akpabio recalled how he ensured the development of the area when he was governor, through the award of contracts for the construction of roads, only for the contract to be diverted to another place by an indigene of the area.

He promised to ensure that the road that was diverted is constructed and commissioned for use as soon as he is sworn in as their senator in June. He told the teeming supporters at the palace that what is wrong with what is playing out in the senatorial district is attempting to put a square peg in a round hole, cautioning them against such decision because, it would set the district several steps backwards.

Akpabio noted that his visit to the traditional rulers was just to thank them for their support and decision to vote for him based on performance, credibility, capability and acceptance across party lines which he represents, assuring them that the mistakes of the past in which very few individuals who were in his government cornered government patronages for themselves and their families, would never happen again.

“I empowered them when they were in my government but they didn’t allow it to trickle down the ladder and today, they are using that same money to fight and insult me on a daily basis in the media. One thing we don’t condone in Annang land is the younger ones insulting their elders, and I know you will reply them with your votes that would send me to the Senate, he declared.”

In his response, the paramount ruler thanked the former governor of the state for according him and his council members the honour of visiting them to intimate them of his senatorial ambition before attending his party’s rally in his domain. He prayed for the success and safety of the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and his entourage, as they go round the district for votes.

According to him, “the Lord that sees your heart and intentions towards your people, will grant you, your heart desires to enable you fulfill all those your promises to the people.”

At the rally venues, the senatorial candidate of the APC said, he was not surprised with the sea of heads at the two venues, saying, ” I am here today in Ukanafun to say thank you for all your support for me in the past and the one you have already assured me of, on the 25th of this month.

“This is me, your son, your brother and your friend, Godswill Akpabio. Your uncommon governor who turned boys to men, who declared free and compulsory education, who built the airport, who built the Godswill Akpabio International stadium, who constructed the Etim Ekpo road which had been cut off from other parts of the state for over 40 years. This is me, give me your votes again and see me turn your life around for good.”

Speakers after speakers at the ward rally spoke of the resolve of the people of Ukanafun to cast their votes for the Ukana-born politician, saying, “our support for you cuts across party lines because amongst all those angling for the Senate seat, you are the best and it is you, we will send with our votes.

“Your antecedents in public office, achievements, carriage and capacity to deliver, stand you out from the crowd and we will not make any mistake of sending inexperienced persons as our representative in the Senate. We are sending our best and your are our best today, they declared.”

