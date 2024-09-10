Massive flood renders thousands of Maiduguri residents homeless, government to close schools for 2 weeks

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

A devastating flood from the broken, Alau Dam in Maiduguri has rendered thousands of the residents of the Borno state capital homeless as houses, shops public buildings and property worth billions of Naira were destroyed, and many residents had to take refuge in public schools and IDP camps.

The flood which submerged residential quarters, roads and schools, Sanda Kyari parks (zoo) including the Palace of Shehu of Borno, Alh Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanem and bridges, has forced residents to flee their houses in search of safety.

Our correspondent who visited some parts of the metropolis, reports that the flood forced animals from the state-owned Sanda Kyarimi Park to go on a rampage which posed a great danger to the residents.

Most residents of the Shehuri area have fled to the Shehu of Borno Palace, which was also not spared as the flood has taken over the place as well as Maiduguri Central.

Also affected by the flood were Maiduguri Monday Market, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital., the State Specialist Hospital, the College of Health and Technology, State Secretariat Post office area among others.

Many residents were seen with their few items, especially foodstuffs looking for haven, as the Borno state government has commenced evacuation of victims to Bakasi IDP camps and primary schools.

Good Samaritans, especially youths put sand provided by the state government into bags and erect sandbags to prevent water from entering their houses..

The Borno state government in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, has advised residents to follow evacuation routes to ensure safety.

The statement which was released in the early hours of Tuesday, Prof. Usman Tar, titled “Flooding Alert for River Bank Residents “, called for immediate evacuation of residents and advised the affected areas to follow evacuation routes to ensure safe passage.

“Due to the unusually high volume of water this year, we urge all the residents living along the river bank to take immediate action to protect themselves and their properties. The Alau Dam water has broken down another channel that is currently destroying farms and the water is heading toward the river bank, ” the commissioner said.

It could be recalled the state capital witnessed similar flooding in 1994. Also, there was unprecedented flooding in 1984 exactly 30 years ago when many parts of the town were flooded.

Following the flood, the Borno Government has also announced the closure of all public and private, primary and secondary schools across the state for two weeks due to floods that had displaced many residents.

The Borno State Ministry for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation in a statement signed by the Acting Director, of Schools Services, Grema Bulama, on Monday said it was as a result of the flooding which displaced many people across the state.

“Due to the ongoing flooding across the state and its adverse effects, the Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation has directed a statewide closure of all schools, both public and private, until Monday, Sept. 23, the statement said.

“We urge all concerned parties to comply strictly with this directive. We regret any inconvenience this notice may have caused and we appreciate your understanding,” the statement added.

The schools were initially scheduled to open on Monday, Sept. 9, but we’re forced to be closed down in less than 24 hours after resumption due to some of the schools being submerged while others are being occupied by people displaced by the flood..

Police and other security agencies were seen trying to assist victims and protect hoodlums from looting people’s property, as well as preventing people from following dangerous routes.

The police were also advising people on routes to fellow and the appropriate locations to go camping.

Also, the General manager of Borno State Sanda Kyarimi Park,(Zoo), Hon. Ali Abatcha called on the attention of the General public to be aware and take all the necessary precautions measures to avoid these rampaging animals.

The General Manager in a statement issued on Tuesday said ” I wish to announce that the recent flood disaster has disrupted and caused damage to properties and loss of lives of more than 80% of the animals in the Zoo”

” In this devastating period of flood disaster,, I wish to also announce that some deadly animals has been washed away into our communities, animals like crocodiles and snakes, I call on the attention of the General public to be aware and take all the necessary precaution, measures to avoid these animals”, the statement said.

With regret, a sense of concern and responsibility, we wish to ensure the safety and protection of the remaining living things within this jurisdiction.

He also prayed for quick relief from Almighty Allah and called on all citizens to pray and turn back to Almighty Allah.

