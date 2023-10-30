Mass resignation hits PDP in Ebonyi, as Sen Ogba/NASS Member, LP deputy Gov Candidate, others dump parties

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, at the weekend suffered major setback, as former notable members and stakeholders resigned enmass from the party.

Among the renowned party big wigs that dumped the party included Senator Obinna Ogba, who represented Ebonyi central zone between 2015 and 2023 and former House of Representatives member Chief Livinus Makwe who represented Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency between 2015/ 2023 respectively.

In a similar vein, the Labour Party deputy Governorship candidate in the March 18th 2023 general election, Chief Ajah Nwabueze, have equally resigned from his party.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the State capital, Senator Obinna Ogba said that it was time to quit the party stating that the reason for the resignation was personal.

Ogba flanked by other PDP bigwigs read a resignation letter addressed to party Chairman of Nkalagu Ward in his Ishielu local Government Area, said he will forever remain grateful to the party and her leaders from the ward, Local Government, State, Zonal down to the National level.

The Party Starlwarts refused to disclose the new party they intend to pitch tent with, but feelers indicate they may likely join the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The resignation Letter reads “Sir, this is to officially communicate to you of my resignation as a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This will serve as an Official Communication to the party from ward, local government, state, zonal and national level through your office”

“ This decision is personal, as an individual, I have made my modest contribution by working for the growth and development of PDP from ward to National level since it’s creation in August 1998 at Sharaton Hotel Abuja”

“PDP on the hand as a political party and electoral platform, has contributed positively towards the growth of my political fortunes, I will forever remain grateful to the party and her leaders from ward, Local government, state, zonal to National level.

“it is time to quit. on my future Political plans and arrangements, this will be properly communicated, after due consultation with my immediate family, political family and associates”.

In a related development, other officials of the PDP who dumped the party equally read their resignation letters to during the media parley.

Among them included former members of PDP Ebonyi State Working Committee (SWC) Hon James Alaka (Organizing Secretary), Mrs. Joy Igwe (Ex-Officio), Uchenna Nwafor (Zonal Auditor South East) among others

Also former Chairmen of the party in Six local Government Areas of the State equally resigned from the party .

They include Mr Agbom Friday of Ezza South, Hon Nwofe Philip (lzzi), Hon Nwobasi Ude Chizoba (Ohaozara) , Chukwu Micheal (lvo), Mr Ifere Sunday Bright (lkwo) and Mr Ndukwe Orji Okam (Edda) have also left the party.

PDP Youth leader of Ivo Local government Area Mr Ukah Samuel Aroh, has also dumped the PDP.