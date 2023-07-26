Mass burial of 103 EndSARS’ victims proof that there was massacre in Lagos – Jandor

.As govt applauds Access Bank for rebuilding VIS office burnt by hoodlums

The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has described the plan of the state government to conduct mass burial for 103 victims of the year 2020 End-SARS protest as a vindication of panel report on Lekki toll Massacre and an establishment of Mr. Sanwo-Olu’s culpability of mass murder.

Dr. Adediran expressed shock over the plan of the state government to organize a mass burial for 103 corpses recorded from the wanton killing of citizens, mostly youths across the state by men of the Nigerian Army invited by Gov Sanwo-Olu to suppress the End-SARS protest. This shocking burial plan is an admittance on the part of the government that a massacre took place, despite denial from the authorities for 3 years.

It could be recalled that the Lagos State Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and Other Matters which was set up by Gov Sanwo-Olu admitted in its report that there was a massacre at Lekki Toll Gate when men of the Nigerian Army opened fire on unarmed protesters in the wee hours of October 20, 2020.

The state government however faulted the report of the panel claiming that no life was lost during the protest and that the report of gunshots at the venue of the protest was overrated until this revelation of a planned mass burial of the victims after 3 years.

JANDOR condemned the callous and inhuman treatment of innocent citizens and the desecration of their memory by the brazen-faced denial of their needless and avoidable murder.

He posited that Mr. Sanwo-Olu should be prosecuted for his crime against humanity when he ceases to enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution since crime in Nigeria jurisprudence has no expiration date. This of course is imminent with the state of the proceeding at the ongoing Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal.

Dr. Adediran once again, commiserates with the families of the victims and wishes them the fortitude to bear the painful loss of their loved ones which has been reopened by the insensitivity of the APC-led state government.

He admonished the residents of the state especially the youths to stay firm in demanding accountability from the government and to keep hope alive as they anticipate the birthing of a breath of fresh air in the state according to a statement by Gbenga Ogunleye