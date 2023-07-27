MARYLAND/GBAGADA KSM POISED TO MARK 2023 FOUNDER’S DAY

The Maryland and Gbagada Sub-Councils of The Order of The Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria (KSM) will jointly commemorate the 2023 KSM founder’s day on Saturday July 29, 2023. The high points of the founder’s day, fondly called Ojefua Day, will include Holy Mass at the Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Convent Chapel Maryland and the founder’s day lecture at the adjoining School Hall.

A Press Release signed by the Grand Knight of Maryland Sub-Council, Sir. Simon Ogbe-Ogboyi, noted that the annual founder’s day is a day usually set aside in the KSM annual calendar to celebrate the sterling and virtuous qualities of Rev.Fr Abraham Anselm Isidahome Ojefua, the founder of KSM.

Ogbe-Ogboyi stated that the theme for this year’s event is HUMILITY IN THE LIFE OF SERVANT OF GOD – FR. ABRAHAM ANSELM ISIDAHOME OJEFUA. He disclosed that the prominence of “HUMILITY” in the theme is vital for it is one of the heroic virtues of the KSM founder Rev.Fr Ojefua.

An elated Ogbe-Ogboyi avowed that the keynote speaker/lecturer is Very Rev.Fr Sebastian Ngene, the current chaplain of Maryland Sub-Council of KSM. Very Rev. Fr Ngene who is the parish priest of St.Kizito Catholic Church Iju was once the parish priest of St. Gerald Catholic Church Gbagada and had earlier served as an assistant parish priest at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos.

Other activities lined up for the day include recitation of the holy rosary, adoration and confession as well as a special introduction to the theme of the day entitled “A Priest, A Monk and An Order”. There will also be a Questions and Answers session and group photographs.