Marwa to athletes: Drugs is a destroyer; avoid it

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Commander of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Ogbonna Onyishi has urged sports men and women to subject themselves to constant training and eschew the use of drugs to enhance performance.

He said that contrary to the notion that drug helps athletes perform better, that it is rather a destroyer and a crime capable of derailing their dreams.

Onyishi also harped on the need for professionalism as a way to attain the pinnacle of any chosen sports.

The NDLEA boss stated this when the executive of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Anambra State chapter paid him a courtesy call at his office in Udoka Housing Estate, Awka.on Wednesday

While streessing the need to educate people that drug dealing is not a legitimate business but a crime which thise involvex in it hide to do, said they were applying two prong approaches of supply reduction and demand reduction.

He saud, “We intend to bring everybody on board.

“It is not drugs that make you what you are, it is the training professionalism that makes you a star.

“We will be willing to partner SWAN in sensitising the youth on the need for them to compete clean.

“Youth love and engage in sports, so we need to partner in our campaign against drugs.

“Training and developing your skills is what makes you a star and not drugs, doping is a crime, it can ruin one’s career.

Earlier in his remark, the SWAN chairman Chimezie Anaso hinted on thr the association’s readiness to work with NDLEA in the campaign against drugs in sports.

He called on NDLEA to employ sports as a veritable preventive and rehabilitation tool by encouraging youths to engage in sports.

The chairman added, “Drugs are largely abused by youths and sports is for the youth, while the NDLEA prevents drug abuse, SWAN promotes sports, so there is a symbiotic relationship that we can explore to achieve a drug free and healthy society.”

He further hailed the NDLEA boss for his efforts to ensure a drug free society.

