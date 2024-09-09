Marwa an epitome of dedication, selflessness, discipline in public service –Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated one of his predecessors and current Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd.), CON, OFR on his 71st birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the administrative prowess, loyalty and commitment of Gen. Marwa to the Nigerian project, describing him as an epitome of dedication, selflessness and discipline in public service.

The Governor remembers with fondness how the former military administrator of Lagos State tackled the transportation challenge during his tenure and his efforts at bridging the housing deficit that reared its ugly head as a result of the ever-increasing population density of the State.

He said Gen. Marwa contributed his quota to the growth and development of Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of his family, the Government and the people of Lagos State, wishes the former Military Administrator of Lagos, Brig. General Buba Marwa (Rtd.) a happy birthday, long life and sound health for him to contribute more towards nation building, according to a statement Monday by Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser – Media and Publicity.

