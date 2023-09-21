Marketing Edge Awards: Glo wins “Outstanding Telecom Brand of the Year”

Globacom at the weekend added more feathers to its cap of honours as it received two prestigious awards at the Brands and Advertising Awards organized by Marketing Edge Limited.

The awards, which were in recognition of Globacom’s tremendous contributions to Nigeria’s telecom sector, were the “Outstanding Telecoms Brand of the Year” and the “TV Commercial of the Year”. Both were presented to officials of the company at a ceremony held at The Podium Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos. The event also marked the 20th anniversary of Marketing Edge.

Globacom, which celebrated 20 years in Nigeria’s digital and telecommunications sector last month, deserved these excellent honors because it has made incredible progress in providing the best services to its clients at the most competitive prices, the organisers said. The accolades confirmed the company’s pride of place in Nigeria’s business environment.

According to Mr. John Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge Limited, Globacom won the Telecom Brand of the Year award for its industry-leading services provided to Nigeria in the telecoms sector. In its 20 years of existence, the company has been led by a focus on providing limitless value to clients around the country.

It also received the award for the Best TV commercial of the year for its Front Row Seat commercial. The commercial showed how individuals can achieve any objective by having data available on their devices. Aside from the winning advertisement, Globacom has earned a reputation for producing insightful and innovative marketing collaterals over the years.

Doyen of the advertising business in Nigeria, Mr. Steve Omojafor, while speaking at the event, praised Marketing Edge as the only genuine Marketing Communications publication known and held in high esteem globally from Nigeria.

Corporate and business executives, as well as well-known figures in the branding and communications fields, attended the event.

Just two weeks ago, Globacom also received honours at the second annual Consumer Value Awards. The awards, which were decided by online votes by members of the public over several weeks, saw Globacom winning the “Best Value for Money Data & ISP Brand of the Year 2023” and “Best Value for Money Telecommunication Service of the Year 2023” awards.