Mark mourns Gen. Tete

Former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark has lamented the death of former Defence attaché to Nigeria Embassy in China, retired Brig.- Gen. B.B. Tete.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Special Advicer, Paul Mumeh on Monday in Kano.

He was Mark’s Adviser on Special Duties during his tenure as President of the Senate.

Tete died after a brief illness at the Nigerian Army hospital in Kaduna last week.

Mark in a condolence message to the family of Tete, described him as a detribalized, dependable and faithful ally who promoted peace and unity in Nigeria.

According to Mark, Tete was not only a brilliant soldier but an accomplished diplomat, teacher and a fine gentleman who was an inspirational mentor to many.

“His exceptional commitment and passion for the ideals of nationhood were evident in every assignment he handled within and outside the country.

“He left an indelible mark in the minds and hearts of many.

“Beyond his military exploits, Tete was known for his kind and gentle nature

“He had a remarkable ability to make complex concepts accessible, fostering love and camaraderie everywhere he went.

“The loss of the calibre of Tete has unarguably created a void that cannot be easily filled.

“We will miss his intellectual prowess, his sharp wit and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood.

“His absence will be deeply felt not just in Kaduna State, but among the Nigerian armed forces where he played vital roles in the defence and protection of the territorial integrity of the nation”, he said.

Tete was a member of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Course 20.

He will be buried in his hometown Bakin Kogi, Kafanchan in Kaduna State on Wednesday.

In another development, the Yobe State Government has confirmed four persons dead from acute diarrhea in the Gujba Local Government Area.

Dr Lawan Gana, the Commissioner for Health, disclosed this to newsmen in Damaturu on Monday.

Gana said the disease was detected in Jangalawaji and Tadandara settlements in Gujba Ward.

The commissioner stated that both villages were among areas ravaged by recent flood in the state.

He pointed out that samples of the victims were collected and undergoing examination.

Gana called on the public not to panic, as the government was doing everything possible to address the situation.

He denied claims of an outbreak of cholera in the Gujba and Ngelzarma, saying only laboratory results could confirm the outbreak of the disease.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng