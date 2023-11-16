Maritime workers suspend strike

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN),led by its President -General, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, has directed all MWUN membes in the maritime sector to return to work today, Thursday, 16th November, 2023.

This directive to all workers in the maritime sector was hinged on the outcome of yesterday’s meeting, Wednesday, 15th of November between the joint session of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Hon. Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

The meeting was held in the NSA’s office, where Hon. Ribadu affirmed the position of Organised Labour Leaders with appeal to put into consideration the plea of the Federal Government to suspend the Nationwide Industrial Strike.

A statement signed by the Head, Media, MWUN, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuma said :” it was on this premise that Comrade Adeyanju, who is the Deputy President of NLC had to suspend the Nationwide Strike after the joint meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC and TUC which held yesterday, the 15th of November, 2023.

The NSA had promised to properly wade into the imbroglio between Labour and government and to see how the protracted demands of the Congress will come to an amicable closure.

Hon. Ribadu also promised to meet with the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to find lasting solutions to the plight of workers in the state , while disclosing that two of the hoodlums, who assaulted and dehumanised the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero have been arrested and would be prosecuted accordingly.

The Deputy President of the NLC, however, gave kudos to the leadership of the Organised Labour and commended all affiliate Unions over their concerted effort towards the success of the strike action.

In the same light, the Maritime number one Labour leader reiterated his directive that all workers and members of the MWUN should resume work by today, Thursday; while discussion with the Federal Government will be on-going.