Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Marine and Blue Economy Minister, Oyetola, Gov Abiodun, others to unveil inland Dry Port in Ogun

Maritime
Adegboyega-Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola will, on Friday, October 11, lead the foundation-laying ceremony for the Inland Dry Port in Ogun State.

 

The port, located at the Dry Port City in Soderu Village, Itori, along the Papalanto-Ewekoro axis of the state, is part of ongoing efforts to boost economic growth and industrialization in the Gateway State.

 

This groundbreaking event, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy,  Hon. Kayode Akinmade aligns with the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s commitment to fostering economic development and advancing industrialization throughout Ogun State.

 

The ceremony will be attended by transport experts, regulators, and policymakers, including representatives from the Nigerian Shippers Council, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Ogun State Shippers Association, freight forwarders, and other key stakeholders.

Continue Reading
Editor 22385 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Dantsoho Appoints Ikechukwu Onyemekara as NPA Spokesman,…

Bayelsa Gov concludes plans for Bayelsa marine development,…

Customs Declares State Of Emergency In Onne Port

NPA: Nigeria, Belgium Deepens Bilateral Ties On Port…

1 of 75