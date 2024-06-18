Marginalising South East and others a time bomb – Salis

The marginalisation of the Igbos and other minorities is a potential time bomb capable of causing incalculable damage to the advancement of the nation, a New York – based lawyer and chartered accountant, High chief Owolabi Salis has warned

Speaking against the persistent agitation, against the alleged marginalisation of the Igbos and other minorities, he said in a statement from his United States (US) base, that it had become expedient to frontally confront the challenge once and for all in national interest.

Salis, who is also a diversity expert and holder of the traditional title of Onyeama Ndigbo Gburugburu of Etiti Mgboko, Abia State, Stressed emphatically that no nation brushes aside the issue of marginalisation and fully realises its potentials

According to him, this is the reason the issue of Igbos and other minorities marginalisation has continued to raise its ugly head from the 60’s to the 70’s till date

Said Salis “No nation pushes the issue of marginalization under the carpet and sleeps with her two eyes closed because it is an issue that will not go away without justice

“For there to be unity in Nigeria , we must restructure the country to eradicate discrimination in our political and economic life

“My late Uncles, Adeniran Ogunsanya, TOS Benson and Prof Ayodele Awojobi who were icons in the country shared the same views against marginalisation in the 60’s , 70, and 80’s politics and I still remember their words of wisdom as a young man till today

“Thankfully, President Bola Tiunbu, acclaimed democrat, activist, and advocate of restructuring, is now in the saddle and has the opportunity to practice what he has been preaching before now

“This is an opportunity for him to write his name in gold by removing the hate and distrust that has been with us all along, through bringing about fairness, equity, and justice across board

“Thankfully, the National Assembly has told the world that it would cooperate with this President and is even proposing the creation of Orlu state to bring the South – East at par with other zones

“The same lawmakers are also proposing rotational presidency, and creating the south – East Development Commission, as a way of addressing Igbo marginalization

“I enjoin the Ohaneze Ndigbo to show leadership in this regard by talking to the people on the need to stop the bloodletting and instead build cordial relationships among themselves and other Nigerian diverse interests

“The chief Iwuayanwu-led group should develop plans alongside South – East governors to protect Igbo Culture and heritage from being destroyed by miscreants

“The presidential system we are operating now makes the minorities in the South South, North Central, and North East second-class citizens, which should not be . We need to restructure beyond the parliamentary and presidential systems to create a sense of belonging to all”,

Salis who also holds the traditional elite titles of Magayaki Giade of Bauchi, Ofure of Esan land and Obong Adaha Uyo, among others concluded.