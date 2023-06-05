Margaret Moore emerges pioneer president of AIWA

The insurance industry in Nigeria continues to take commanding heights in Africa’s insurance market as another practitioner steps forward to lead a newly formed continental insurance body, the African Insurance Women Organisation (AIWA).This followed the endorsement of Nigeria’s Margaret Nkechi Moore as president of the Africa Insurance Women Association. Lady Moore prides herself as the pioneer president of the association which was formed to foster the growth and contributions of female insurance practitioners in Africa. AIWA is an Association committed to uplifting and empowering women in the African insurance sector.

Nkechi Moore who is the Managing Director of Mega Trust Insurance Brokers Limited now doubles as the President of Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) in Nigeria. She has severed in various other capacities in Nigerian and Africa Insurance industry at large.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked the Professional Insurance Ladies Association noting that it was during her first international education program in the Gambia that the idea of having a unified Association for all women in Insurance in Africa was birthed.

She urged insurance women in Africa, to join force with her to “promote inter-African cooperation among professional insurance women in other to foster insurance ethics, professionalism and Insurance penetration through a sustained dedication to the pursuit of ethical values.

She also called for the need to work for equal opportunities for women in the insurance industry in various African countries; while noting that providing for continuing education, intellectual growth and career advancement for members and aspiring Insurance Practitioners.

She however called for support of members to be able to establish Insurance Women Associations in Northern and Central African Regions among others.

In achieving the above she said “we plan to effectively collaborate with African Insurance Organisation, Insurance Regulatory Authorities and the Insurance Institutes of African countries and those of other continents.”

Moore is a seasoned composite insurance practitioner with considerable exposure and experience in underwriting, claims, marketing and reinsurance with over two and a half decades of managerial work experience in the Insurance Industry.

She started her career in insurance with Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation in the late 80s and participated in the coordination of the underwriting activities in the Oil and Gas Department for nearly ten years.

She worked with Prestige Assurance Plc as Head, Marine Underwriting department; United Trust Assurance Company as Head of Technical Operations in the position of Assistant General Manager.

She was with Crusader Insurance plc as Head, Brokers and Corporate Clients Units and Metropolitan Life insurance Limited, now Tangerine insurance for 10 years.

