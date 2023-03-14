March 18 guber poll: OPC supports Sanwo-Olu’s re-election…..Warns troublemakers to stay clear of polling units

The Dr, Frederick Fasehun’s Mainstream Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has expressed support for the re-election of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 Governorship poll due to his enormous impact on the landscape, the life and the governance of the State in the last four years.

The OPC President, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, who expressed the Congress’ support for Sanwo-Olu while briefing nesmen on Tuesday in Lagos on this Saturday’s gubernatorial election, said his re-election would make the governor to continue with his lofty and people-oriented projects and programmes he has begun since 2019.

He, therefore, urged Lagosians to vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 governorship election.

“Today, OPC declares its total support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We believe that in these past four years, Governor Sanwo-Olu has made enormous impact on the landscape, the life and the governance of the State of Excellence.

“His undeniable performance dictates that he should be allowed to continue in office for another four years so that he will further advance the lofty and people-oriented projects and programmes he has begun since 2019. OPC hereby encourages Lagosians to cast their votes for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Ilosiwaju Ipinle Eko lo je wa l’’ogun!”, OPC stated.

According to OPC President, Nigeria is home to everybody and the Constitution guarantees citizens some basic rights, which Nigerians must enjoy, and of which they cannot be deprived without consequences to whoever flouts such rights.

These, he said, include: Right to Life; Right to Peaceful Assembly and Association; and Right to Freedom from Discrimination.

He then said OPC would do everything to uphold these constitutionally guaranteed rights and would not fold its hands while anybody or group of persons deprive anyone these rights.

Afolabi, however stated: “The next and last round of voting in this 2023 cycle election will hold on Saturday, March 18. Once again, fears are being expressed that several places will likely experience a breakdown of peace, law and order. Concerning these fears of electoral violence, especially in Lagos State and the entire South-West, OPC will like to take a position.

“OPC will not tolerate electoral violence. We strongly advise that if there is anyone who has any plan to disturb the peace or prevent citizens from exercising their freedom of franchise for candidates and political parties of their choice, such a troublemaker should kill that plan”.

Continuing, he said: “As a matter of principle, all politics is personal and local. Therefore, we, as an organisation, cannot be unconcerned about the politics in our environment”.

On the role for OPC, Afolabi pointed out: “We must use this opportunity to point out that OPC has been unjustifiably sidelined in the scheme of things in this Fourth Republic beginning in 1999. Politicians have quickly forgotten that, apart from NADECO and Afenifere, our organisation, OPC, under Dr. Frederick Fasehun made the greatest human and material sacrifices to produce this democracy that they enjoy today. We are Nigeria’s version of ANC in South Africa. We will not say more than that, but a word is enough for the wise”.

