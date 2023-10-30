Champion Newspapers Limited
Many women, children feared dead as boat carrying over 100 passengers capsizes in Taraba

.15 bodies recovered at  scene of tragedy — Official

.We’ve not been briefed, say Police

 

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

 

An engine boat carrying over 100 passengers capsized mid water at  River Benue on Saturday.

 

Daily Champion learnt that  the boat  was carrying over 100 traders including women and children  to Binnari town  in Karim Lamido Local Government Area  after attending Mayoreneyo fish market  in Ardo Kola Local Government Area.

The boat, it was gathered left Mayoreneyo local jetty at about 3:30 pm on Saturday  carrying the persengers with their loads to Binnari  town across the River Benue but capsized after sailing from Mayoreneyo local jetty.

A resident of Mayoreneyo Musa Mayoreneyo told our correspondent that it was the same  engine boat   that ferried the passengers from Binnari to the Mayoreneyo town  but unfortunately involved in the mishap while conveying the passengers back to their town after attending the market.

A resident of Binnari town Mallam Babangida Kwamnanda told Daily Champion in a telephone interview that the entire Binnari town and surrounding villages have been thrown into confusion following the incident.

“The boat was carrying many  passengers mostly women and children who went  to Mayoreneyo market.

A source  at the Mayoreneyo local jetty told our reporter that none of the passengers inside the ill fated boat including the operator of the boat had life jacket when the incident occured.

The  acting chairman of Inland Water transporters in Taraba state, Jidda Mayoreneyo told our correspondent that  the boat was carrying over 50 passengers and it was heading to Binnari  town with the passengers  who attended Mayoreneyo weekly markets.

He said: “As at now, about 15 bodies were recovered close to the scene where the boat capsized.

The chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ardo Kola Local Government, Alhaji Dalhatu Kawu confirmed the incident.

“The boat left Mayoreneyo local jetty yesterday with many persengers travelling to Binnari in Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

But the spokesman Taraba Police Command, SP Usman  when contacted said he is yet  to receive any report about the incident.

 

