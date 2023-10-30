Many women, children feared dead as boat carrying over 100 passengers capsizes in Taraba

.15 bodies recovered at scene of tragedy — Official

.We’ve not been briefed, say Police

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

An engine boat carrying over 100 passengers capsized mid water at River Benue on Saturday.

Daily Champion learnt that the boat was carrying over 100 traders including women and children to Binnari town in Karim Lamido Local Government Area after attending Mayoreneyo fish market in Ardo Kola Local Government Area.

The boat, it was gathered left Mayoreneyo local jetty at about 3:30 pm on Saturday carrying the persengers with their loads to Binnari town across the River Benue but capsized after sailing from Mayoreneyo local jetty.

A resident of Mayoreneyo Musa Mayoreneyo told our correspondent that it was the same engine boat that ferried the passengers from Binnari to the Mayoreneyo town but unfortunately involved in the mishap while conveying the passengers back to their town after attending the market.

A resident of Binnari town Mallam Babangida Kwamnanda told Daily Champion in a telephone interview that the entire Binnari town and surrounding villages have been thrown into confusion following the incident.

“The boat was carrying many passengers mostly women and children who went to Mayoreneyo market.

A source at the Mayoreneyo local jetty told our reporter that none of the passengers inside the ill fated boat including the operator of the boat had life jacket when the incident occured.

The acting chairman of Inland Water transporters in Taraba state, Jidda Mayoreneyo told our correspondent that the boat was carrying over 50 passengers and it was heading to Binnari town with the passengers who attended Mayoreneyo weekly markets.

He said: “As at now, about 15 bodies were recovered close to the scene where the boat capsized.

The chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ardo Kola Local Government, Alhaji Dalhatu Kawu confirmed the incident.

“The boat left Mayoreneyo local jetty yesterday with many persengers travelling to Binnari in Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

But the spokesman Taraba Police Command, SP Usman when contacted said he is yet to receive any report about the incident.