Many trapped as 21-storey building collapses in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A 21-storey building under construction on Monday collapsed in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The building was said to have collapsed in the afternoon at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos where many workers are currently being trapped.

As of the time of filing this report only two persons have been rescued.

The Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, in an update said: “We are on ground and mobilising resources,”

He added that, “two people have been rescued alive,” adding that rhe collapsed building is a multi-purpose structure.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu when contacted confirmed that the collapsed building was 21-storey.

Osanyintolu said the agency had activated its emergency response plan to the scene of the incident.

“All first responders are en-route to secure the scene while the heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched,” he said.

