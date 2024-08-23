Many passengers injured as BRT bus falls in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Many passengers narrowly escaped death on Friday morning when a BRT Bus with registration number BDG 390 XR, loaded to capacity fell at Araromi Bus Stop inward Dopemu, Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

The BRT Bus had taken-off from Iyana Ipaja BRT Bus Terminal and headed to Obalende before the accident.

This was contained in a report by the Head, Public Affairs Unit-Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor and made available to newsmen.

According to the report, a pedestrian hawking plantain from a wheelbarrow dashed across the BRT corridor, causing the BRT driver to swerve suddenly and in the process lost control of the bus, climbed the road divider, falling on its side.

The accident had led many of the passengers to sustain injuries.

The report stated, “Following distress calls to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, via the 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency lines at 0635hrs, the Agency activated it’s Dolphin Response Team from the Igando Base.

“Upon arrival of the Dolphin Response Team at the incident scene, the LRT discovered that a fallen BRT Bus registration number BDG 390 XR, loaded to capacity at the above mentioned location.

“Investigations revealed that the BRT Bus had taken-off from Iyana Ipaja BRT Bus Terminal and headed to Obalende before the accident occurred while the BRT Bus driver was attempting to avoid hitting a pedestrian.

“An Hausa pedestrian hawking plantain from a wheelbarrow reportedly dashed across the BRT corridor, causing the BRT driver to swerve suddenly and in the process lost control of the bus, climbed the road divider, falling on it’s side.

“Fortunately, no lives were reported lost due to the incident.

“Though some passengers escaped unhurt, many of the BRT bus passengers reportedly sustained critical injuries and had been taken to an unknown hospital before arrival of the Dolphin Response Team at the incident scene.”

It further stated, “Primary responders at the incident scene are collaborating to ensure a speedy recovery of the fallen BRT bus and restoration of normalcy to the BRT corridor.

“The fallen BRT bus has been lifted upright and towed off to Moshalashi Police Station near Alimosho roundabout with the Tow Truck provided by the officials of NPF at the incident scene.”

