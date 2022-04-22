Champion Newspapers Limited
Many Feared dead, Homes Burnt As Tanker Explodes In Lagos

Many people are feared dead while several houses were burnt following a crash and subsequent explosion of a petrol tanker at Ajegunle Bus-Stop, Alagbado, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in the early hours Friday.

The incident, according to witnesses, happened around 3am.

Many houses and sundry properties were said to have been burnt in the inferno, as men of the Lagos State fire service and the police were deployed in the area.

Many of those suspected to have died in the incident were those who were said to have gone to scoop fuel at the crash scene before the explosion happened.

