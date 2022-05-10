Many escape death as another building partially collapsed in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Tragedy was averted in Lagos as a two storey building partially collapsed at No 36 Sanusi Street, Somolu area of the State.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

According to the statement personally signed by the DG, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, an old 2 Storey building was discovered to have partially collapsed.

“Further investigations gathered revealed that the balcony of the affected building collapsed yesterday.

“According to observation and assessment the building has been marked by LASBCA since July 2021 and is severely distressed with many cracks on the structure.

“Fortunately, no casualty was recorded while the tenants of the building have been advised to move out with immediate effect because the structure is unsafe for habitation.

“In the interests of public safety and to forestall any disaster, the structure will be pulled down to Ground Zero by the agency with immediate effect.To avoid any secondary incident .

“Members of the public are to be assured of the commitment of the administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu to public safety, law and order.”