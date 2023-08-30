Manufacturers groan over high cost of doing business——Report

COMFORT EKELEME

There are indications that Nigerian manufacturers are currently groaning due to the high cost of doing business as they have to battle with continuous erosion in naira value and difficulty in accessing forex, high cost of energy, naira crunch.

They also have to battle with exorbitant taxes, high lending rates, persisting insecurity and the consequences of lingering Russian-Ukrainian war.

In its Manufacturers CEO Confidence Index (MCCI) for the first quarter of 2023, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said the Aggregate Index Score (AIS) of MCCI declined to 54.1 points in the first quarter of 2023 from 55.0 points obtained in fourth quarter of 2022.

The MCCI is an index constructed by MAN to measure changes in quarterly pulsation of manufacturing activities in relation to movement in the macro economy and government policies.

According to the report, index score of the current quarter though below that of the previous quarter, indicates that manufacturers generally show resilience and have confidence in the economy.

The report also showed that operators in Electrical & Electronics and Motor Vehicle & Miscellaneous Assembly with respective index scores of 49.7 and 48.6, exhibited gross loss of confidence as they fell below the 50-point benchmark.

These sectoral groups, the report said were adversely affected by erratic electricity supply and instability of macroeconomic indicators have significantly worsened sales performance in these sectoral groups.

Similarly, among industrial zones, activities in Kaduna (49.5 points), Abuja (48.6 points), Rivers/Bayelsa (46.2 points) and Cross-Rivers/Akwa-Ibom (43.9 points) were depressed by the high-cost of operating environment in the first quarter of 2023 as underlined by their index scores which fell below the benchmark points.

MAN however noted that “Sequel to above trends, it is highly expedient that the government strive to ensure the harmonization of fiscal and monetary policies that will pave way for a stable macroeconomic environment needed to promote productivity in the manufacturing sector and improve the ease of doing business especially at a time when the Dangote Refinery stands to benefit the economy via improved forex management and availability of energy.

The report further disclosed that production and distribution costs escalated by 24per cent in the quarter under review much higher than the 19per cent increase witnessed in the preceding quarter;

“Capacity utilization nosedived further by 5per cent in the quarter under review similar to the contraction witnessed in the preceding quarter, volume of production contracted by 13per cent in the quarter under review against the 1per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter.

“Manufacturing investment dropped by 3per cent in the first quarter of 2023 from 2per cent increase recorded in preceding quarter, manufacturing employment reduced further by 3per cent in the first quarter of 2023 from 2per cent contraction recorded in preceding quarter.

“Sales volume plummeted by 13per cent in the first quarter of 2023 against the stable record witnessed in the preceding quarter, cost of shipment rose by 20per cent in the first quarter of 2023 though witnessed a slowdown from the 22per cent increase recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022,” the report stated.

On challenges of manufactures, the report noted that in the course of the survey, manufacturers had the opportunity to identify and rank the current challenges of the manufacturing sector in order of severity of impact.

Meanwhile, multiple taxes/charges/levies was top on the list of major manufacturing challenges. This was accordingly followed by inadequate power supply, low patronage/poor sales/low purchasing power, unavailability of raw materials/delay in receiving imported raw materials/high cost of raw materials and scarcity of forex/high exchange rate/poor allocation of forex.

The manufactures however, maintained that tackling the challenges of the manufacturing sector must be at the front burner of the new administration.

“The President-elect must exhibit his articulate reasoning and compassion to act differently by hitting the ground running with a value system that can rescue manufacturers from these inflictions.

To allay the manufacturing sector of the aforementioned hiccups, the following recommendations are imperative: Improving Forex availability, prioritize forex intervention through the official market, particularly to support the raw materials and machine needs of the industries.

“Improve forex allocation to industrial sector and enhance the capacity of designated banks to efficiently process application of forex by manufacturers, grant concessional forex allocation at the official forex market to industries for importation of productive inputs that are not locally available, unify the various forex windows in the country, improving electricity supply to the industry.

“Commit to upscaling electricity generation by at least 10,000MW; Egypt built 10000MW in 2 years. Encourage further investment in electricity value chain, Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

“Sustain the Eligible Customer initiative to improve electricity supplied to the manufacturing sector, embrace and support significant development of energy mix and renewables: the country has huge potentials for Solar and Wind energy sources, resuscitate the existing national refineries to produce fuels locally;

“Allow gas to be supplied to domestic users including manufacturers at international export price plus $1; that $3.2+$1 rather than the current $8.76 per cubic metre.

“On the medium to long run, urgently commission the Chiyoda Groups Japan that built the national refineries originally to carry out a Turnaround Maintenance of the four refineries, improving electricity supply to the industries, Increase the quantum of energy generation in the economy and encourage energy mix and energy efficiency within the private sector,” the manufacturers said.

The manufacturers further called on the government to publish the list of approved harmonized taxes and levies for the manufacturing sector by the Joint Tax Board (JTB), commence implementation of the harmonized taxes and levies project which should be monitored and enforced strictly by the JTB.