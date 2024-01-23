Mandilas building fire impacted 6,700 traders, 450 shops, others – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that about 6,700 traders, 450 shops, 30 offices and five restaurants were impacted by the fire that engulfed Mandilas building on Sunday in Lagos.

This is contained in a post disaster assessment issued by the Coordinator, NEMA Territorial Office, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, on Monday in Lagos.

Farinloye said the figures were released by Alhaja Adeniji Rashidat, the Iya Oja of Atunwase International Market, during her briefing to the assessors.

In view of the development, Farinloye urged Nigerians to be safety conscious while carrying out their daily activities.

Farinloye said the fire which started at about 00:11 hours, began on the first floor where an alleged electric welding activity was going on.

“It was alleged that the people around did not notice the fire until it was too late before the fire service was contacted.

“The fire, also, spread to surrounding market stalls at Atunwase International Market with equal extensive damages as the main complex,” Farinloye said.

He noted that officials of the Lagos State Safety Commission and Building Control Agency were on the ground to assess the integrity of all the buildings at the scene.

“However, all structures have been locked down to prevent access to the shop for the safety of traders and the general public,” Farinloye said.

He listed other agencies on the ground as the Lagos State Building Control Agency, the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Red Cross, Police and the Neighbourhood Watch.

Farinloye added that the Lagos Island Local Government Sanitation and the Lagos State Central Business District officers were currently making efforts at making the scene safer for people.