Manchester City make history, win Champions League trophy

Manchester City on Saturday night beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win their first ever Champions League trophy.

The club won through Rodrigo Hernández’s 66th-minute strike.

Pep Guardiola’s side traveled to Istanbul to banish the memories of two years ago, when they lost out to Chelsea in the 2021 final.

They have also equaled the legendary treble won by Manchester United in 1999.

The Premier League title has been claimed for the fifth time in six years, while Manchester City beat Manchester United at Wembley last weekend to lift the FA Cup.

