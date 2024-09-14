MAN worries over proposed ban on single-use plastics introduction

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised concern over the proposed nationwide ban on single- use plastics, saying it will undoubtedly impact the operational landscape for businesses across diverse sectors.

Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir in a statement said the government should provide technical assistance and capacity-building support to businesses, particularly Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs), to help them adapt to the new regulatory environment.

He said this includes offering training on sustainable packaging design and waste management practices, adding that consumer education is another critical component of successful implementation.

According to him, by raising awareness about the environmental impacts of single-use plastics and the benefits of alternatives, government and businesses can influence consumer behavior and drive demand for sustainable products.

“Investing in marketing and communication strategies to highlight the eco-friendly attributes of new products is essential to build consumer trust and loyalty.

“Furthermore, companies should explore opportunities for circular economy initiatives. By incorporating recycling, reuse, and repair practices into their business models, they can reduce waste and minimize resource consumption. Collaborating with waste management companies and recycling facilities can enhance the effectiveness of these efforts.

“Ultimately, the transition to a single-use plastics-free future requires a holistic approach that encompasses innovation, investment, consumer education, and government support. By embracing these strategies, businesses can not only comply with regulations but also position themselves as leaders in sustainability,” he said.

Speaking further, Ajayi-Kadir said, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has expressed concerns over the potential economic implications of the proposed single-use plastics ban.

He maintained that the association has advocated for an adequate government-stakeholders engagement and collaborative efforts on the journey to the eventual elimination of single use plastics.

The MAN DG further maintained that there is clearly the need for government support and a phased implementation to allow businesses sufficient time to adapt and mitigate disruptions.

He equally noted that MAN supports a balanced approach in addressing the challenges posed by single-use plastics. While recognizing the need to protect the environment, we also emphasize the importance of mitigating economic disruptions for our members.

“We are committed to collaborating with government agencies, environmental groups, and other stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions that balance environmental concerns with the need to protect jobs and guarantee the survival of businesses.

“In this regards, adequate incentive should be given to offset the costs of adopting alternative materials, including tax breaks to encourage investment in sustainable technologies, and comprehensive training programmes to equip the workforce with the necessary skills.

“Furthermore, we propose the establishment of a dedicated fund to support Research and Development into sustainable packaging solutions. This would foster innovation and create new business opportunities within the manufacturing sector.

“It is also important to state that many manufacturers have already commenced the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes, which hold producers responsible for the entire lifecycle of their products, including end-of-life management.

“By working collaboratively with the government and other stakeholders, MAN is ready to play crucial role in shaping a win-win transition to a single-use plastics free environment. The one that minimizes business closures and job losses, and ensures a smoother transition to a circular economy,” he said.

The Association further maintained that concerned manufacturers, distributors/retailers and consumers will have their production processes, supply chains, and consumer behaviors significantly altered.

This regulatory shift MAN said, will precipitate significant investments in research and development to identify, develop, and implement viable alternatives to single-use plastics.

Also, businesses will have to explore eco-friendly materials, redesign packaging formats, and potentially invest in new manufacturing equipment.

Supply chains will also undergo a transformation as companies seek out new suppliers of sustainable materials, explore opportunities for recycling and reuse, and build relationship with waste management facilities.