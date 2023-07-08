Man who drinks two buckets of water daily needs N1m for surgery in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A visually-challenged man, Kareem Babatunde, is currently undergoing serious medical challenge as he drinks two bucketful of water every day to flush out unwanted fluid from his system.

According to a statement by the Spokesman of Nigeria Association of The Blind, Oladele Nasirudeen, the patient needs N1 million to undergo a surgical operation in less than a month to save his life.

He explained that Babatunde’s situation would get worsened if he failed to undergo the operation as soon as possible.

Nasirudeen disclosed that the patient had earlier undergone a surgical operation, “but he needs the second to keep him alive”.

He, therefore, appealed to philanthropists, well-meaning people and Ondo State government to come to the rescue of the patient by donating N1 Million to him.

The statement reads in parts: “Our brother, Kareem Babatunde, must finish drinking water in this bucket twice daily so that he will have enough water in his system to flush out some unwanted fluids so that it won’t aggravate his pain.

“Even at night, he must wake up to drink; else he will be in pain. Let’s remember him in our deepest prayers for helpers to raise the money for the surgery as soon as possible.

“He has just less than one month before the situation gets worse. We are with you Kareem. He needs to go for his second operation as soon as possible. So, we are calling on Nigerians to please assist. We really appreciate.

“Account number -0111176420 Bank name – Union Bank. Account name – Kareem BB. For more information, you can call 07069007987”.

