MAN urges FG to remove 7.5% VAT on  manufacturing sector.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the federal government to remove the 7.5% VAT on the manufacturing sector of the economy, pending the normalization of International Supply System as well as the speedy resolution of the complexity surrounding the seamless implementation of the eligible customer initiative to enable manufacturers take advantage of the stranded electricity.

According to the Association, it is recognized as the highest contributor to job and wealth creation, skill development and technology transfer in the country.

The Association however insistent that government should prioritize allocation of Forex to the nation’s manufacturing sector while the CBN should direct the commercial banks to transparently and diligently process Forex applications by manufacturers.

Engr. Mansur Ahmed- President of the Association made the call at the 35th Annual General meeting of the Imo and Abia states branch of the body held in Owerri, Imo state.

Ahmed stressed the need to improve on the time taken to clear container/cargoes at the nation’s ports, and called on the government to enforce, evaluate and monitor the implementation of the Executive Order 003 to ensure compliance by MDAs which he said should be cascaded to the local and state governments levels.

“At the regional and continental levels, we are up scaling our advocacy radar by promoting industrialization and integration in West Africa through the Federation of West African Manufacturers Association (FEWAMA) and we are also facilitating cooperation among African Manufacturers in the promotion and protection of interests of manufacturing industry in Africa through the Pan- African Manufacturers Association (PAMA) while hoping to achieve cross-border value chain and scale production to ensure that those African made products are traded in the continental market”.

The Association, challenged Imo and Abia state governments to intensity efforts in encouraging investment in manufacturing by facilitating the establishment of industrial parks and granting such incentives as tax holidays to manufacturers to promote industrial expansion and employment generator.

It further called for harmonization of taxes, removal of the use of discretion and admission to MAN to serve on Governments’ Boards.

The chairman of the Imo and Abia states branch Dr. (Barrister) Jude Eluma said, “Overcoming Infrastructure challenges to boost manufacturing activities in Nigeria” lamented that increase in diesel and input costs with lack of electricity supply, Forex for importation of raw materials and machineries amidst insecurity had been the prominent issues bedeviling manufacturers’ functionality in the year under review.

“We need the conscious support of MDAs, both at the states and federal levels to assuage our challenges, restore confidence and enhance ease in doing business in the states. Our state governments should intensity efforts to encourage manufacturers’ investments with the aim of benefiting from the gains of the much talked about African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) as made in Nigeria products can help to drive Nigeria’s economy”.

The Guest Speaker and Director General-“ Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC)- Mike Joe A. Ohiani represented by Dr. Amanze Okere noted that poor and lack of adequate infrastructure such motorable roads and regular supply of electricity had become a serious impediment to manufacturing industry.

Enumerating strategies to achieve mid-term National Development Plan, Ohiani explained that the 3 tiers of government could only afford N49.7 trillion while the rest could be sourced from the Organized Private Sector.

This, he said that some of the present options for the government to solve the problem is to seek further repatriation of the nation’s fund starched abroad, raise more bonds and further privatization of states owned entrepreneurs.

“We can do value chain manufacturing here because the saying goes “necessity is the mother of invention”, stressing that the government could get involved in public private partnership with clearly spelt out conditionalities.

This, he said should be time bound and requires investment adding that “PPP can be 5,10,20 or 30 years and work is based on global standards and there must be competition in that procurement process”.