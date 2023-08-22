MAN to hold NME 2023 Expo November

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has concluded plans to hold the 7th edition of the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment (NME) Expo 2023.

Scheduled to hold between 21st and 23rd of November 2023, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, the 2023 NME Expo which is theme: ‘Future of Manufacturing’ will be held in partnership with the Nigeria Raw Materials Exhibition (NIRAM Expo) in 2023.

This event is the only regional event that brings the entire manufacturing and raw materials value chain together on one platform.

It is West Africa’s only trade show focusing on the entire manufacturing value chain for the African continent.

As the official MAN and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the manufacturing platform will provide unprecedented opportunities and access to accelerate the industrialization of the African continent thereby achieving one of the objectives of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said, “there is no nation on earth that is considered wealthy or developed or prosperous that does not have a vibrant manufacturing sector.

He noted that the manufacturing sector has the greatest capability to create jobs, the best position to revive the economy and set the path to development, adding that for this reason, governments all over the world incentivize manufacturing.

Taking place in November 2023, NME EXPO – Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Exhibition &Conference will gather local and international companies to showcase and demonstrate new technologies, machinery, and equipment to enable African industries to invest and increase manufacturing output in Africa.

Director General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Professor Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, said, “To improve capacity utilization, RMRDC through the Nigeria Raw Materials Exhibition (NIRAM Expo) and other programmes, has been promoting new investments in local resources-based industries and encouraging existing industries to source their raw materials from within Nigeria”

Africa is brimming with opportunities, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Current policy reforms of the Nigeria government and other African governments in order to take advantage of AfCFTA, promise significant benefits such as economic diversification, structural transformation, technological advancement, and job creation.

AfCFTA agreement will create the largest free trade area in the world measured by the number of countries participating. The pact connects 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) valued at $3.4 trillion.

It has the potential to lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty, but achieving its full potential will depend on putting in place significant policy reforms and trade facilitation measures.

The NME 2023 will connect its stakeholders with decision makers who are desirous of investing or building new manufacturing plants, procuring the latest innovations in machinery, equipment, and technology, and finding turnkey solutions to improve their existing production output.

Exhibitors for this edition are expected to join 200+ other top manufacturing, industrial equipment, and raw materials sector organizations by reserving a space on West Africa’s premier marketplace for local buyers and sellers.

The collaborative effort of MAN and RMRDC at this year’s edition is specifically designed to boost the viability of the productive sector as well as guarantee the sustenance of the Nigerian economy.