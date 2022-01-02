Champion Newspapers Limited
Man stabbed to death after allegedly stealing  N600,000 to squander on friends. 

By Patience Ogbo
The law of Karma did not waste time in catching up with one Mohammed Ahmed  a 30-year-old man who bolted with his employer’s money and squandered it on  friends he was having fun with in a hotel.
As the law of Karma had it, Ahmed met his untimely death in the hands of one of his female friends identifed as Omowumi Oyapitan a 32 year old woman  who allegedly  stabbed him in the neck with a broken bottle.
 DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun State police public relations officer said the deceased, Ahmed,allegedly stole N600,000 from his employers, Hayorlak Hotel in Atan-Otta, where he worked as a bartender.
According to the police, the money was proceed from the  sales of drinks he sold during the last Christmas,but instead of remitting the said amount to his boss, he instead went  into hiding in Splendour Guest Inn, off Idiroko Road, Otta where he launched a spending spree.
On arrival at the guest inn on Monday, December 27, 2021, he lodged and feasted his friends he had lodged.
However, he fell out with one of the said friends, who he accused of stealing his money, a development that led to a hot exchange of words.
In the course of the argument, the suspect Omawumi took side with the man Ahmed accused of stealing his money and  her  interference  infuriated Ahmed to the point of giving the lady a fist  blow in the mouth.
Ahmed, it was gathered, went for a bottle and broke it but the suspect allegedly picked part of the broken bottle and stabbed Mohammed in the neck.
It was gathered that the  hotel management made a distress call to the police at Onipanu Division in Otta, following which the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Bamidele Job, arrived the hotel with his men but met Ahmed  by the fence of Fowobi Filling Station on Idiroko Road in a pool of his own blood, having strayed out of the hotel.
According the police ,  the victim was rushed to the State Hospital, Otta, where he was certified dead.  The  suspect was  transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) of the state police command.
